 Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, is all set to release on January 1, 2026. So, according to a report, in its fifth week, shows of Dhurandhar will be reduced, as Ikkis is hitting the big screens. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been ruling at the box office. Even in its fourth week, the film's collection is fantastic. After Dhurandhar, movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Avatar 3, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released, but none of them left a mark at the box office. Also, there were fights for the screens, because Dhurandhar was getting more screens than the new releases.

Now, this week, Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis is slated to release, and according to Bollywood Hungama, in its fifth week, the shows of Ranveer Singh starrer will be reduced.

A source told the portal, “Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar. Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar’s shows reduce since the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter into its fifth week on Friday, January 2. Accordingly, they have asked for around 30-40% showcasing for Ikkis.”

“In cinemas with 2 screens, they have asked for 4 shows. In three-screen cinemas, they have requested for 6 shows and 8 shows in 4-screen multiplexes. In cinemas with 5 screens and more, they have made a request for 10+ shows. And that’s not all. In single-screens and 2-screen and 3-screen cinemas, they have instructed exhibitors not to have shows very early in the morning, possibly because Ikkis is a film that will not attract the audience early morning and would grow gradually by word of mouth," the source added.

Ikkis Ticket Prices

The source also told the portal that the theatres have been asked to sell the tickets of Ikkis at regular weekend rates. So, the tickets for the film will be available at reasonable prices.

Ikkis Box Office Collection

Ikkis has created a decent pre-release buzz, but it depends on the word of mouth. However, fans of Dharmendra will rush to theatres to watch the film, as it is his last movie.

