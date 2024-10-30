‘Stop Dragging Us’: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly SLAMS Karan Veer Mehra For Bringing Up Former’s Family In A Conversation

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, initially very good friends in the Bigg Boss 18, who also happen to know each other since a long time now, are getting at loggerheads at each other in the show. While the actors have not openly expressed the same, the viewers of the show have seen tensions between the two in bits and pieces.

In the episode of the show tonight, Karan Veer Mehra was seen telling Vivian that he should be cautious with his behaviour since his family is watching outside. This did not go well with Vivian who was then seen giving the actor a earful and stated that he knows what he is doing.

On the other hand, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, who is rooting out loud for him outside the Bigg Boss 18 house did not like Karan Veer’s statements. Nouran took to her Instagram stories to call out Karan on the same and stated that she is proud of him. She also asked Karan to mind his own buisness and to not drag Vivian’s family into anything. Nouran writes, “From here, I am telling Mr. Karanveer Mehra To stop dragging us as VD'S family. We as His family are watching, proud of him, loving him & always by his side. Please KV you concentrate on yourself and ur game only, Play fair.”

For the uninformed, Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly tied the knot in the year 2023 and are also blessed with a baby girl.