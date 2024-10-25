 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, who have been pretty old friends, are seen getting at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the episode of the show today, Vivian was seen discussing Karan Veer’s behaviour with Shilpa Shirodkar.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, who happen to be very old friends are currently not on very good terms in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While both Vivian and Karan have not directly communicated their differences with each other, the two of them are often speaking about the same to other housemates.

Read Also
'Sirf Game Hai..': Vivian Dsena's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki Costar Kamya Punjabi Slams Bigg Boss...
article-image

In the episode of the show tonight, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen complaining to Vivian about his behaviour and his alliances. She was seen stating that she does not believe on his ideologies. On the other hand, when the actress spoke about Karan Veer, Vivian expressed his opinions and stated that he does not consider Karan as a ‘family man.’ The actor went ahead to add that when the entire house was trying to secure food, Karan was hell bent and adamant on not going up to Avinash because of his ego. He stated that he does not consider that behaviour of a family man. Vivian states that a family man will do anything to secure food for their family. He said, “Wo bas apni ego butter karwa ke roast karwa raha tha.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Vivian Dsena Looks Like A Cartoon..,’Says Karanveer Mehra When Actor Spoke To...
article-image

On the other hand, Karan, in one of the episodes of the show was seen addressing Vivian as the ‘mukhya’ of the Bigg boss house. The duo are often seen getting into verbal arguements in the show.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 Contract Killing Gangs Refused To Shoot NCP Leader Over Unpaid ₹50 Lakh; Subcontracted To Pune Accused
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 Contract Killing Gangs Refused To Shoot NCP Leader Over Unpaid ₹50 Lakh; Subcontracted To Pune Accused
Thane: FIR Filed Against Teacher, Principal, And Staff Over Alleged Child Abuse Of 3-Year-Old At Preschool
Thane: FIR Filed Against Teacher, Principal, And Staff Over Alleged Child Abuse Of 3-Year-Old At Preschool
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Assistant Police Commissioner Office On Marve Road, Clears Final Obstacle For Road Widening
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Assistant Police Commissioner Office On Marve Road, Clears Final Obstacle For Road Widening
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Yahan Se Chahat Pandey Nahi Main Nikalunga,’ Says Karan Veer Mehra To Avinash...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Yahan Se Chahat Pandey Nahi Main Nikalunga,’ Says Karan Veer Mehra To Avinash...

Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...

Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...

Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si...

Akshay Kumar Confirms Dabangg X Singham Again Crossover With Team Photo: 'Sab Ne Mil Ke Ki Bohot Si...