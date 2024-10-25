Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

anchal2598704

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, who happen to be very old friends are currently not on very good terms in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While both Vivian and Karan have not directly communicated their differences with each other, the two of them are often speaking about the same to other housemates.

In the episode of the show tonight, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen complaining to Vivian about his behaviour and his alliances. She was seen stating that she does not believe on his ideologies. On the other hand, when the actress spoke about Karan Veer, Vivian expressed his opinions and stated that he does not consider Karan as a ‘family man.’ The actor went ahead to add that when the entire house was trying to secure food, Karan was hell bent and adamant on not going up to Avinash because of his ego. He stated that he does not consider that behaviour of a family man. Vivian states that a family man will do anything to secure food for their family. He said, “Wo bas apni ego butter karwa ke roast karwa raha tha.”

On the other hand, Karan, in one of the episodes of the show was seen addressing Vivian as the ‘mukhya’ of the Bigg boss house. The duo are often seen getting into verbal arguements in the show.