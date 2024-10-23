 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Vivian Dsena Looks Like A Cartoon..,’Says Karanveer Mehra When Actor Spoke To THIS Contestant
Looks like, Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena’s age old friendship is all set to hit a rough patch. In the episode of the show tonight, Karanveer was seen sharing his opinions about Vivian to other contestants on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Looks like, Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra, who have been very good friends since day one in the Bigg Boss 18 house are coming to a sour phase. In the episode of the show tonight, Karanveer and Vivian’s evolving differences were clearly visible.

Well, post the nominations, Vivian, who had lost calm on Shrutika for not letting him give the chance to nominate was then seen speaking to Avinash Mishra about the game and also expressed interest in getting included in his team. The actor also asked Avinash about what food will he be giving to the other contestants. He then later went up to Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra and was seen mediating between them and Avinash. When Karanveer called Vivian a ‘mukhya’ and also tried to abuse him, Vivian retaliated and asked Karanveer to not abuse. He further went ahead to add that he is a ‘problem solver.’ When Vivian revealed to the Shilpa and Karan that Avinash is going to give them apples for dinner, Karan asked the actor what is he getting. As soon as Vivian revealed that Avinash is willing to give him ‘roti sabzi,’ Karan and Shilpa were seen taunting him by saying that Avinash is giving food to ‘his team.’

Some time later, Karan was seen talking about Vivian and was seen stating that Vivian should understand that he being a 40 year old man does not look good when he is negotiating with Avinash. Karan said, “Usko samjhna chaiye ke wo 40 saal ka hai. Woh cartoon lagta hai jab Avinash k samne jaa ke aise baat karta hai tab.” However, Vivian remained absolutely unaware about Karan’s statements.

For the uninformed, Shrutika Arjun was given the power to control the nominations in the episode of the show today, post which, she barred Vivian, Arfeen, Alice and Avinash from nominating.

