Bigg Boss 18: ‘Avinash Mishra Calls Karanveer Mehra ‘Chomu, Takla Nalla’ After He Calle Himself Former’s ‘Father’

Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra’s rivalry in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been growing leaps and bounds with every passing day. The actors are often seen getting at loggerheads in the show and this has been the case since day one in the house.

In the weekend ka vaar episode of the show tonight, Laughter Chefs Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek and Sudhesh Lehri were seen entering the show and interacting with the contestants. In one of the tasks, the contestants were asked to make tacos with the ingredients present in the garden area. Karanveer Mehra was asked to make a taco for Avinash Mishra. After making the same, he asked Avinash to come and eat it. However, Vivian interrupted and asked Karan to bring it to Avinash. The duo later got into a war of words post which Karan was seen telling Avinash, “Papa yaha pe aagaye hai na, ab tu tameez sikh kar hi jayega.” This irked Avinash who then lashed out at Karanveer for bringing his father up in the same matter.

Avinash, in this arguement was seen calling Karanveer ‘Chomu, Nalla, Takla (bald).’ He further said, “Agar Meri family par Gaya Na, toh jitne bhi baal bache hai Na wo bhi noch dunga.”

Karanveer however did not reply to Avinash and decided to ignore him.