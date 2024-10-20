 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Rajat Dalal, who had stated that girls are not safe around Avinash Mishra, was seen apologising to the actor publically.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image

Avinash Mishra took the viewers of Bigg Boss 18 by storm after his recent spat with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra in the show. The Titli fame was also evicted from the show after the housemates unanimously decided to do the same.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors...
article-image

On the Weekend Ka Vaar last night, Salman Khan was seen bashing Rajat Dalal to state that the girls in the house are not safe with Avinash. He went ahead to state that the actor’s family must have gone through a log of trauma upon hearing that allegation. He further stated that his family too has been facing all this for years now.

In the episode of the Bigg Boss 18 house today, Rajat Falal publicly apologised to Avinash Mishra for his statements and also went ahead to apologise to his family and all his loved ones. Avinash too was seen accepting his apology and the housemates, along with host Salman Khan was seen lauding him for doing so.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS...
article-image

For the uninformed, the housemates of Bigg Boss 18 had unanimously voted out the actor after his ugly spat with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra. However, he was later called back and Was sent to the jail directly where he was given control over the ration of the housemates, which further caused sparks in the show.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Online Feud Escalates As Comedian REACTS To Post Claiming Bouncers Hired At OLA Service Centers To Handle Customers
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Online Feud Escalates As Comedian REACTS To Post Claiming Bouncers Hired At OLA Service Centers To Handle Customers
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Government Fails To Fulfill '100% Of Energy Sector' Promises Made In 2019 Manifesto, Reveals Performance Report Card
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Government Fails To Fulfill '100% Of Energy Sector' Promises Made In 2019 Manifesto, Reveals Performance Report Card
Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance Troupe: 'Abstain From Spreading Rumours'
Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance Troupe: 'Abstain From Spreading Rumours'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra

Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance...

Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Accuses Her Of Demanding ₹2.50 Crore Flat In...

Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Accuses Her Of Demanding ₹2.50 Crore Flat In...

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's...

Citadel: Honey Bunny OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's...