Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Maafi Maangta Hoon,’ Says Rajat Dalal As He APOLOGISES To Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra took the viewers of Bigg Boss 18 by storm after his recent spat with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra in the show. The Titli fame was also evicted from the show after the housemates unanimously decided to do the same.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar last night, Salman Khan was seen bashing Rajat Dalal to state that the girls in the house are not safe with Avinash. He went ahead to state that the actor’s family must have gone through a log of trauma upon hearing that allegation. He further stated that his family too has been facing all this for years now.

In the episode of the Bigg Boss 18 house today, Rajat Falal publicly apologised to Avinash Mishra for his statements and also went ahead to apologise to his family and all his loved ones. Avinash too was seen accepting his apology and the housemates, along with host Salman Khan was seen lauding him for doing so.

For the uninformed, the housemates of Bigg Boss 18 had unanimously voted out the actor after his ugly spat with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra. However, he was later called back and Was sent to the jail directly where he was given control over the ration of the housemates, which further caused sparks in the show.