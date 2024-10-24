'Sirf Game Hai..': Vivian Dsena's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki Costar Kamya Punjabi Slams Bigg Boss For Calling Actor 'Laadla'

Vivian Dsena, currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been addressed as 'Laadla' by Bigg Boss in the initial few episodes of the show. While this term has become a topic of discussion for contestants inside the show and viewers outside as well, Kamya Punjabi, an ex contestant and an ardent follower of Bigg Boss, who also happens to have worked with the actor took to her X (formerly twitter) handle to express her disagreement on the same.

Taking to her X handle, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki actress slammed the makers for calling Vivian 'laadla' and stated that this term may backfire for the actor. Kamya writes, 'What is this colors ka ladla n all???? And why? This is going to backfire him.. Yahan koi kisika ladla nahi hai… sirf game hai sab kuch.'

In the initial few episodes of the show, when Vivian demanded coffee, it was sent by Bigg Boss as he mentioned that the actor is his 'laadla.' Now, this term definitely has not gone very well with a few contestants in the show.