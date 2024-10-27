Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Addresses Karan As ‘Nanad Veer Mehra,’ Says, ‘Isi Liye Chhod Ke Gayi..’

anchal2598704

Karan Veer Mehra, who is emerging as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house was under the radar for not playing on the ‘front foot’ and was called out on the same by host Salman Khan in the episode of the show tonight.

Salman Khan, who started off by citing a ‘daily soap’ example went on to add that in a daily soap, the ‘Nanad’ of the house is exposed first. He then asked Vivian who according to him is that person in the house. Vivian, pointing at Karan stated that he calls Karan Veer ‘Mitti Ka Tel.’ Further, the host then addresses Karan’s game and stated that he only instigates fights and is not on the forefront. Salman also goes ahead to add that Karan’s advices to everyone in the game is often narrative based and that he is seen sitting and gossiping with people in every corner of the show.

Further, Salman also raised Karan Veer’s ‘family Nai jod sakta’ statement and gave the actor a earful. Taunting the actor, Salman was heard saying, ‘Isiliye toh nahi chhod ke chali Gayi,’ as the host and the housemates burst out into laughter.

For the uninformed, Karan veer and Avinash Mishra have been at loggerheads in the show and are not very fond of each other. The two of them are often seen getting into nasty spats in the show.