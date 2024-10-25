Bigg Boss 18: ‘Yahan Se Chahat Pandey Nahi Main Nikalunga,’ Says Karan Veer Mehra To Avinash Pandey As Actors Get Into UGLY SPAT For Ration

anchal2598704

Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra being at loggerheads has become pretty clear for all the ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 18. While it is very obvious that both the actors cannot stand each other and are often seen quarelling and getting into spats, in the episode of the show today, their spat grew way further.

Avinash and Arfeen, who were in control of the ration of the Bigg Boss 18 house, were assigned a task, where in, housemates were asked to sacrifice something close to them and both Avinash and Arfeen would decide if they’d give the ration to the said person or no.

In this task, Shilpa Shirodkar sacrificed the picture of her husband and daughter for a handful of ration. However, Avinash was in no mood to disburse the ration even when the actress was seen breaking down. It is then that Karan and Avinash got into an arguement when the former was seen explaining something to the Titli fame. During this argument, both the actors were seen making pretty personal remarks on each other.

While Avinash was seen telling Karan that his brain is way more lesser than his hair, Karan too retaliated with harsh words. Avinash told Karan, “Tera dimag toh tere baalo se bhi kum hai.” On the other hand, Karan said, “Papa se kaise baat karte hai ye nahi pata Kya? Tu Sab sikh ke jayega yaha se. Kitne shows se nikala hai Tuje? 3 ya 4? Is show se bhi nikala jayega tu, aur yahan tujhe Chahat nahi, main nikalunga.”

For the uninformed, it is rumoured that Avinash was replaced from his show ‘Nath’ after Chahat Pandey asked the makers to do so. However, the actor had denied these rumours on the grand premiere of the show in front of host Salman Khan.