'Was Linked Up With Actresses': When Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Revealed Reason Behind Divorce With First Wife Devika Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra, currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house has gone ahead to be a popular name in the past few months. The actor, who started off his career with Remix in the year 2005, spoke about his two failed marriages on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 in front of Salman Khan. While the actor has been making headlines with his stint on the show currently, a lot of people may not know that Karan once married his childhood sweetheart Devika. However, things turned sour for the couple a few years into their marriage.

Karan Veer tied the knot with Devika, his childhood sweetheart in the year 2009. However, 9 years later, the couple called it quits. In an interview with Bombay Times in the year 2019, Karan had opened up on his divorce with wife Devika and had gone ahead to state that his stardom did affect him in a negative way.

Speaking about his divorce ex wife Devika, Karan said, ''Maybe, we were not made for each other. A childhood friendship of 10 years and another eight of marriage could not withstand the blitz of the glamour world. As my career grew, she also chose to become a part of this charismatic world, and soon, we began to drift apart. I felt like I had begun to slip from her list of priorities. Consequently, our equations changed and I got linked to actresses, actors and creative producers, and it was the beginning of the end."

The actor recalled how his success made him reckless and that he decided to get married to Devika within a day itself. The Bigg Boss 18 fame said, ''The flip side of this early success was that I became reckless — reckless enough to take a serious step like marriage without any thought. I decided on marriage within a day and she also agreed, though we had fought just the previous evening.''

For the uninformed, Karan Veer, later tied the knot with actress Nidhi Seth in the year 2021. However, the couple got divorced in 2023.