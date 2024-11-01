From Pranali Rathod To Surbhi Chandna; Inside Television Stars’ Diwali Celebrations

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 01, 2024
Rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod shared some inside glimpses from her Diwali celebrations as she wished her fans on the festival.
Surbhi Chandna, who is celebrating her first Diwali with husband Karan Sharma post wedding took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into what her Diwali celebrations looked like.
Just like Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti too is celebrating her first Diwali post wedding with husband Sumit Suri. While the actress did not share pictures from the celebrations, she did give a sneak peek of her first rasoi with husband Sumit on the occasion of Diwali today.
On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note for husband Vicky Jain as the couple is celebrating their third Diwali together and also shared some inside pictures from their celebrations.
Best known for her stint in Rani Lakshmibai and Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ulka Gupta, looked absolutely stunning in her Diwali look. The actress donned a pastel lehenga and needless to say, looked gorgeous.
Best known for her stint in Thapki, Shakti and more, Jigyasa Singh donned a simple white organza outfit to celebrate Diwali with her friends and family.
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Mehta and baby Sufi not just twinned in their Diwali outfits but also set major family goals as seen in the pictures shared by the former on hie Instagram handle.
Jasmin Bhasin looked absolutely gorgeous in this pink saree she dawned on the occasion of Diwali. The actress took to her Instagram handle to give a few glimpses of her Diwali look.