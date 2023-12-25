Alia-Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor & Others Come Together For Christmas Lunch

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023

Like every year, members of the Kapoor family came together for Christmas lunch, hosted by Kunal Kapoor at his residence in Juhu, on Monday

Alia and Ranbir arrived with their one-year-old daughter Raha for the get-together

In fact, on the festive occasion of Christmas, Alia and Ranbir revealed their daughter's face. They were all smiles as they posed with Raha for paparazzi

Karisma Kapoor opted for a floral dress for the occasion. She completed her look with black heels and sunglasses

The actress posed with her children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan

Randhir Kapoor was spotted in red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans

Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Agastya and Navya, also arrived together for the lunch

Agastya and Navya's father Nikhil Nanda is the son of Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor

Aadar Jain arrived for Christmas lunch with his girlfriend Alekha Advani

Reema Jain posed with her husband, Manoj Jain, for the paps

