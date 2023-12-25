Alia-Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor & Others Come Together For Christmas Lunch

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Like every year, members of the Kapoor family came together for Christmas lunch, hosted by Kunal Kapoor at his residence in Juhu, on Monday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alia and Ranbir arrived with their one-year-old daughter Raha for the get-together
In fact, on the festive occasion of Christmas, Alia and Ranbir revealed their daughter's face. They were all smiles as they posed with Raha for paparazzi
Karisma Kapoor opted for a floral dress for the occasion. She completed her look with black heels and sunglasses
The actress posed with her children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan
Randhir Kapoor was spotted in red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans
Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Agastya and Navya, also arrived together for the lunch
Agastya and Navya's father Nikhil Nanda is the son of Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor
Aadar Jain arrived for Christmas lunch with his girlfriend Alekha Advani
Reema Jain posed with her husband, Manoj Jain, for the paps
Thanks For Reading!