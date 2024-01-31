'Fixed Working Hours, Discipline...': Ranbir Kapoor Sets Multiple Conditions Before Signing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War

In what could be called as one of the biggest casting coups of recent times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring together stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in his next, titled Love and War. But looks like it was not easy for the filmmaker to get them all on board and that Ranbir had put forth several conditions before signing the dotted lines.

Love and War was recently announced by the actors on their social media handles and it broke the internet, with fans gushing over the extraordinary star cast. Besides the cast, not much has been revealed about the story yet.

Amid the buzz around the film, a report has surfaced online which stated that Ranbir had set several conditions in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali before finally giving his nod for the film. The first condition was that the shoot of the film will have a fixed timeline. Agreeing to it, the filmmaker has promised to shoot Love and War from November 2024 to June 2025, as the actor has committed to shoot another project from August 2025.

The report also stated that Ranbir has asked for fixed working hours everyday, as he suffered due to erratic timings during the shoot of his debut film Saawariya, which was also helmed by Bhansali.

The last condition set by Ranbir was that proper discipline will be ensured on the sets in all departments.

The report also stated that the meeting happened because Alia got Ranbir and Bhansali together and asked them to list down their terms and conditions "on the face".

As per the official announcement, Love and War is all set to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2025. The film will mark Ranbir and Alia's second film together after Brahmastra. It will also be the second venture together for Ranbir and Vicky, who played best friends in Sanju.