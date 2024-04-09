From Swimming To Hiking: Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Intense Training Before Ramayan Shoot (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, is undergoing rigorous workout in the countryside ahead of joining the team for the film's shoot. The fitness coach of the actor recently offered a sneak peek into the rigorous training session on social media.

In the video, posted on Instagram, a shirtless Ranbir is seen working out amidst lush green surroundings, jogging alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and participating in a variety of exercises. Furthermore, he is also seen swimming, cycling, and hiking to prepare himself for the shoot.

The video was also shared by Ranbir's fan pages on social media and it went viral in no time. Take a look:

According to several media reports, several actors of Ramayan have already started shooting for the film and Ranbir will join them soon. In fact, a few pictures of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets have also gone viral. However, the makers have maintained secrecy around the project

Reportedly, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for Ramayan and the makers have tried to bring the city of Ayodhya to life. It was earlier reported that the film will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

Ranbir is expected to begin shooting for his role by the second or third week of April. Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Mata Sita in the film, will reportedly join the shoot in July.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Not only did Ranbir receive praises for his role, he also took home several awards for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

RAMAYAN SET LIVE SHOOTING

RANBIR KAPOOR YASH pic.twitter.com/zdMRyVijNu — Humpty The ( Matineeguy) (@MKDJobsNew53) April 5, 2024