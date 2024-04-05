Subhash Ghai Accidentally CONFIRMS Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Cast, Except Sita; Details Inside

File photo of Subhash Ghai | ANI

The shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's much awaited and highly anticipated Ramayan commenced in Mumbai a couple of days back. The film has not been announced officially yet and the makers have remained tight-lipped about its cast. However, some visuals, purportedly from the sets have surfaced and have gone viral on social media platforms. The leaked photos and videos reveal the construction of architectural elements intended to depict the ancient time period.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram whereas Sai Pallavi will essay Mata Sita in the ambitious project. On the other hand, it was earlier reported that KGF star Yash will be playing Ravan in the film and Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman.

While the makers have maintained secrecy around the project, veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai seems to have accidentally confirmed the film's cast. Yes, you read that right.

Soon after news of the commencement of film's shoot surfaced, the Khalnayak director took to his official Instagram account to send his wishes to the entire team. He also congratulated the producer for the launch of the grand-scale Hindi motion picture.

"Finally one producer has done it in Mumbai 🙏🏽My hearty congratulations to dear Namit Malhotra for launching a Hindi mega scale motion picture RAMAYAN with his honest desire to showcase the epic tale of Hindu mythology of India to the rest of world internationally... Wow. 🌸It's gonna to put our nation #BHARAT on highest pedestal in world’s perspectives," he wrote.

Further in the caption of his post, besides Nitesh Tiwari, Ghai also mentioned Ranbir, Sunny and Yash, seemingly confirmed their roles in the mega film. However, he did not mention Sai Pallavi anywhere in his post.

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos of the huge set of the film in Goregaon Film City surfaced on social media platforms. Reportedly, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for Ramayan and the makers have tried to bring the city of Ayodhya to life. It was earlier reported that the film will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

RAMAYAN SET LIVE SHOOTING

RANBIR KAPOOR YASH pic.twitter.com/zdMRyVijNu — Humpty The ( Matineeguy) (@MKDJobsNew53) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Ranbir will reportedly begin shooting for his role of Lord Ram by the second or third week of April. Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Mata Sita in the film, will reportedly join the shoot in July.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.