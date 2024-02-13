All Stars Rumoured To Be Part Of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Deol...

By: Sachin T | February 13, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayan
On the other hand, Yash will reportedly play the role of the mighty demon king Ravan in the film
Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita in the epic film, and it will also mark her Bollywood debut
Reportedly, Alia Bhatt was earlier supposed to essay the role of Sita, however, she backed out due to prior commitments
As per reports, Sunny Deol has given his nod to portray the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan
If latest reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan might be seen playing the role of King Dasharath in Ramayan
Rakul Preet Singh reportedly gave the look test for the role of Surpanakha, the sister of Ravan, in Ramayan
Rumours also had it that Bobby Deol was approached to play Kumbhkaran in Ramayan, but the actor turned down the role
