Kiss Day 2024: Controversial B-Town Kisses That Grabbed Eyeballs

By: Sachin T | February 13, 2024
As the nation celebrates Kiss Day on February 13, here's a look at some of the most controversial and bizarre kisses that shook the internet. The one that tops the list has to be the moment when Richard Gere forcefully kissed Shilpa Shetty on stage, leaving her awkward, and it also invited legal troubles for him
Mika Singh courted controversy when he took Rakhi Sawant by surprise and forcefully locked lips with her at her birthday bash
Bipasha Basu and football legend Ronaldo were once dating and their liplock in public had sent netizens into a tizzy
Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt courted controversy when they kissed each other on the lips for a magazine cover
Deepika Padukone was once dating Siddharth Mallya and the two were caught indulging in some mushy PDA in the stands during an IPL match
There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan appeared on John Barroman's Friday Night with Jonathan Ross as a guest. A photo of SRK and Barrowman kissing each other on the lips had gone viral post the episode
Veteran actor Dharmendra was caught in an awkward moment when he accidentally locked lips with Ram Jethmalani during his birthday party
