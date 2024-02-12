PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Glimpse Of Temple At His Mumbai Home Jalsa

By: Sachin T | February 12, 2024

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday gave a glimpse of the beautiful white temple at his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa

Big B shares several pictures on his blog in which he is seen pouring milk on the shivling

Several statues of deities are seen in the temple. They were garlanded flowers. A couple of golden bells are also seen hanging from the ceiling

The megastar also offered water to a small tulsi plant in his garden

In the photos, the actor is spotted wearing a black hoodie and track pants

He also shared pictures of his weekly meet-and-greet ritual with fans

Big B was all smiles as he waved at his fans who were gathered around his residence on Sunday

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

