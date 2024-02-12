Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Housewarming Bash: Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar & Others Attend

By: Sachin T | February 12, 2024
Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a star-studded house warming party in Mumbai. Several B-Town celebs like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and other attended the bash
Several inside pictures of the party have surfaced on social media. In one of the photos, Neha is seen posing with Vidya, Tahira Kashyap and Bhumi
Another photo shows Vidya and Tahira all smiles as they pose for the camera
Soha Ali Khan and Konkana Sensharma also attended the house warming party
Soha posed with her Hush Hush co-star Kritika Kamra and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh
The celebration was a perfect blend of glitz and glamour
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ananya Panday twinned in stylish black outfits as they posed for paps outside Neha and Angad's residence
Maniesh Paul arrived at the bash in casual outfit
Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue shirt and white pants. He completed his look with sneakers
Maheep Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand with actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor
Riteish Deshmukh arrived solo at the party. He wore a printed blue shirt and black jeans
Malaika Arora put her best fashion foot forward and made heads turn in a white oversized shirts and leather boots