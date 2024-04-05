Ramayan: Director Nitesh Tiwari UPSET After Visuals Of Set & Artists Gets Leaked, Imposes No-Phone Policy During Shoot

The shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's highly-anticipated Ramayan commenced in Mumbai earlier this week. Several pictures and videos of the huge sets in Goregaon Film City surfaced on social media platforms. Since the last couple of days, visuals from the shoot have been widely circulated. However, it has now been reported that that director Nitesh Tiwari is upset with the photos being leaked on the internet.

According to a report in India Today, Tiwari has imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets to avert such incidents.

It is also said that the makers were stressed to see the pictures and videos being shared by several users on social media. In fact, on Thursday (April 4), photos of actors dressed in costume and makeup were also leaked. The pictures featured Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Dashrath.

Tiwari is reportedly 'upset' over the unauthorised release of the photos and a stringent no-phone policy has been enforced on the set. It has also been revealed that Tiwari and his team have instructed additional staff and crew members to stay off the set during filming. Only actors and technicians, required for the scene, are permitted on set.

RAMAYAN SET LIVE SHOOTING

RANBIR KAPOOR YASH pic.twitter.com/zdMRyVijNu — Humpty The ( Matineeguy) (@MKDJobsNew53) April 5, 2024

The report further stated that the makers summoned camera crew and set assistant directors to look into how photos were leaked. The director is now very particular about guarding Ranbir's look as Lord Ram.

Reportedly, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for Ramayan and the makers have brought the city of Ayodhya to life. It was earlier reported that the film will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will reportedly begin shooting for his role of Lord Ram by the second or third week of April. Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Mata Sita in the film, will join the shoot in July. Reportedly, Yash too will shoot for the character of Ravan around July.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.