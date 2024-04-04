Ramayan Shoot: Video Of ₹11 Crore Ayodhya Set For Ranbir Kapoor's Film Goes Viral

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest films of his life, as he is set to essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The film has already gone on floors and if reports are to be believed, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for it, a video of which has now gone viral.

Reports recently claimed that the makers have brought the city of Ayodhya to life by constructing a Rs 11 crore set near Mumbai. Ramayan will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

A video shared by a member of the Ramayan team has now gone viral in which the Ayodhya set can be seen standing tall in an enclosed space. Massive pillars engraved with intricate designs have been erected and the crew can be seen setting up the lights, cameras and other technical equipment in the video.

The set has reportedly been constructed at Goregaon Filmcity near Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will reportedly begin shooting for his role of Lord Ram by the second or third week of April. Actress Sai Pallavi, who will Sita in the film, will join the shoot in July, while Yash too will shoot for the character of Ravan around July.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile, and eventually, Sita's abduction.

The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.