 Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

A report stated that Ranbir is expected to join the shoot in the middle of April, and prior to that, he will undergo 3D scans

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

After much anticipation and hype, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has finally gone on floors, and reportedly, the shoot kickstarted with a special pooja on Tuesday. And now, if reports are to be believed, a set worth Rs 11 crore has been constructed which will act as the 'Ayodhya' in the film.

A report stated that Ranbir is expected to join the shoot in the middle of April, and prior to that, he will undergo 3D scans in order to get his look right for the character of Lord Ram.

A massive set has been constructed by the makers, worth a whopping Rs 11 crore, which will serve the purpose of the city of Ayodhya in the film. Sets for the gurukul, the forest of exile and the lanes of Ayodhya are also being constructed.

Read Also
WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Buys Swanky New Car Worth Whopping ₹8 Crore, Drives It Around Mumbai
article-image

A special set will also be constructed to show the land of Mithila in the film, where Ram and Sita's wedding took place.

Ramayan is set to release in three parts, with the first part focusing on Lord Ram's youth and wedding with Sita, and it will end with Sita's abduction.

While Ranbir will be the first one to begin shooting for the film, Sai Pallavi might join him in July. Arun Govil, who is reportedly playing King Dasharath in Ramayan, will start shooting for his portions after the Lok Sabha elections, as he will be contesting from Meerut.

Read Also
Sakshi Tanwar To Play Yash's Wife Mandodari in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana: Report
article-image

Nitesh Tiwari is expected to make an official announcement about the film and the cast, and the details have been kept under wraps for now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Dahiya Auditioned For Fawad Khan's Role In Sonam Kapoor-Starrer Khoobsurat; Here's Why He Was...

Vivek Dahiya Auditioned For Fawad Khan's Role In Sonam Kapoor-Starrer Khoobsurat; Here's Why He Was...

'Press Has Made An Issue': Boney Kapoor On Rumours Of His Feud With Brother Anil Kapoor

'Press Has Made An Issue': Boney Kapoor On Rumours Of His Feud With Brother Anil Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

Tilasmi Bahein: Drunk Sonakshi Sinha Enchants Room Full Of Men With Her Moves In New Heeramandi Song

Tilasmi Bahein: Drunk Sonakshi Sinha Enchants Room Full Of Men With Her Moves In New Heeramandi Song

'Ma*****od' To 'F**k': CBFC Removes Cuss Words In Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Family Star;...

'Ma*****od' To 'F**k': CBFC Removes Cuss Words In Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Family Star;...