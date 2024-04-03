Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi To Shoot At ₹11 Crore 'Ayodhya Set' For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

After much anticipation and hype, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has finally gone on floors, and reportedly, the shoot kickstarted with a special pooja on Tuesday. And now, if reports are to be believed, a set worth Rs 11 crore has been constructed which will act as the 'Ayodhya' in the film.

A report stated that Ranbir is expected to join the shoot in the middle of April, and prior to that, he will undergo 3D scans in order to get his look right for the character of Lord Ram.

A massive set has been constructed by the makers, worth a whopping Rs 11 crore, which will serve the purpose of the city of Ayodhya in the film. Sets for the gurukul, the forest of exile and the lanes of Ayodhya are also being constructed.

A special set will also be constructed to show the land of Mithila in the film, where Ram and Sita's wedding took place.

Ramayan is set to release in three parts, with the first part focusing on Lord Ram's youth and wedding with Sita, and it will end with Sita's abduction.

While Ranbir will be the first one to begin shooting for the film, Sai Pallavi might join him in July. Arun Govil, who is reportedly playing King Dasharath in Ramayan, will start shooting for his portions after the Lok Sabha elections, as he will be contesting from Meerut.

Nitesh Tiwari is expected to make an official announcement about the film and the cast, and the details have been kept under wraps for now.