Sakshi Tanwar To Play Yash's Wife Mandodari in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana: Report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated movies and is currently the talk of the town due to its stellar casting. A new report in Filmi Beat states that Sakshi Tanwar has joined the cast of Ramayana.

The actress will play the role of Ravan's wife Mandodari. The source said, "Nitesh Tiwari already has a perfect cast in place for Ramayana, and Sakshi Tanwar is finalized as Ravan's wife Mandodari. She has been attending script reading sessions with the team and is looking forward to sharing the screen space with KGF star Yash."

"Not just her, even Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh were a part of reading sessions," added the report. However, an official confirmation by the makers is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the casting for Ramayana is underway but the makers are yet to officially announce the project and the lead cast.

Earlier, it was reported that Indira Krishna will be playing Lord Rama's mother. She also starred in Ranbir Kapoor’s last film Animal where she played Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen mother.

Indira also shared a selfie with Ranbir and wrote, “Ahaaaa look whose here…..RK my all time. Grateful thankful joyful 2024… Finally a selfie with him… #bonding #actorslife #hollywood #beginning #soulful #readingsession #meetingroom #gratitude#ranbirkapoor #gratitude.”

Ranbir will be playing the role of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi has been roped in for the role of Sita. Yash will play Ravana.