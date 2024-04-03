 WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Buys Swanky New Car Worth Whopping ₹8 Crore, Drives It Around Mumbai
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase of his life, both personally and professionally, and the actor now has one more reason to celebrate as he got home a brand new luxury car worth several crores. The Kapoor scion surprised Mumbaikars as he drove the new car around on the busy streets of the city on Wednesday.

Ranbir purchased a swanky new Bentley Continental, which is reportedly the most expensive Bentley at present. The actor paid a staggering amount of Rs 8 crore for his new set of wheels.

He was seen driving the car around Mumbai as the locals gaped at the swanky new beast on the road and recorded videos.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of his last release, Animal, which earned around Rs 900 crore globally. Despite releasing in theatres in December, the film finds itself in headlines till date, and it has also emerged to be one of the most streamed movies on the OTT giant, Netflix.

Ranbir will be next seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, and the film reportedly went on floors on Tuesday with a special pooja.

The actor has also been sporting a clean-shaven look of late and a lean, muscular body to play Lord Ram on screen. A few days ago, he was also captured training with bows and arrows, which will be an essential part of his role.

Besides, Ranbir is also set to reunite with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Love and War, which is set to hit the silver screens in 2025. It will also star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as the leads.

