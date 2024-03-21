'Sick Person': Ranbir Kapoor SLAMMED For Saying He Would Look At His Teacher's Legs When She Wore Skirts In Old Video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor found himself on the receiving end of severe backlash after an old video of him from the promotions of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani went viral on the internet recently. In the video, he can be seen narrating how he would look at the legs of his teacher whenever she wore skirts.

The video dates back to 2013 when Ranbir can be seen interacting with a journalist with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin by his side.

In the video, he can be seen narrating an incident from the time when he was in Class 2. "There was a teacher in my school and she was the only one who would wear skirts. When she would teach the students, I would go under the table and look at her legs. She then complained to the principal and my parents were summoned, who then scolded me a lot," he shared.

He did not just stop there but went on to tell the host, "But I've not changed. Agar aap skirt pehen ke aaye hote, toh main vahi let jaata."

Ranbir's comment did not go down well with netizens, who slammed the actor for the crass remark and even called him 'sick'.

"What a sick person," a user reacted, while another wrote, "I couldn't go through the whole video. Yukkk ! *Paaon ko dekhta tha"; I lost my patience there."

This is not the first time that Ranbir has been rapped for his comments by netizens. A few days ago, another video of him calling Deepika Padukone a "cheap girl" had surfaced on the internet.

On the work front, he was last seen in the film Animal, which sparked a nationwide debate. Ranbir was bashed for playing a "toxic" and "misogynist" character, however, he had defended it by saying that his character initiated the conversation around toxic masculinity so he was fine with the backlash.