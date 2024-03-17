 Vicky Kaushal On Sam Bahadur's Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Knew It Wasn't The Quintessential Masala Film'
Sam Bahadur was based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
In December 2023, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's hit film, Animal, at the box office. While Kapoor's movie earned ₹917.82 crore worldwide, Sam Bahadur made ₹128.17 crore and was declared a commercial success.

Kaushal, in a recent interview with The Week, reflected on Sam Bahadur and Animal's clash and said that they always knew that it was a test match.

"We knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was―it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office. We knew we needed that much time, that word of mouth, for the film to resonate with the masses. Because if it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it released."

"People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by. We saw that through January, Sam shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness," Vicky added.

Sam Bahadur was based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, which is slated to release in 2025.

