Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

By: Sachin T | December 03, 2023
Here's your lowdown on how much are the actors of Sam Bahadur being remunerated for their roles in the film
Vicky Kaushal who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been offered ₹10 crores
Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw's wife Siloo is taking ₹1 crore
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is taking ₹1 crore
Neeraj Kabi, who plays India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is being given ₹30 lakhs
Edward Sonnenblick, who is the go-to actor to play British characters and is playing Lord Mountbatten in the film is being remunerated with ₹30 lakhs
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub who plays former President of Pakistan, Yahya Khan is taking home ₹15 lakhs
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and features music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Thanks For Reading!