Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

By: Sachin T | December 03, 2023

Here's your lowdown on how much are the actors of Sam Bahadur being remunerated for their roles in the film

Vicky Kaushal who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been offered ₹10 crores

Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw's wife Siloo is taking ₹1 crore

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is taking ₹1 crore

Neeraj Kabi, who plays India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is being given ₹30 lakhs

Edward Sonnenblick, who is the go-to actor to play British characters and is playing Lord Mountbatten in the film is being remunerated with ₹30 lakhs

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub who plays former President of Pakistan, Yahya Khan is taking home ₹15 lakhs

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and features music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy

