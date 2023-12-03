Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praises Upon Vicky Kaushal For Sam Bahadur, Says,

After watching the biopic drama 'Sam Bahadur', Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday, heaped praises on actor Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Sachin shared a series of pictures featuring him, his wife and Vicky.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Loved Sam Bahadur. A must watch film for all generations to know the history of our country, and to understand the courage and sacrifices made by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us." After watching the film, Sachin praised the film and Vicky's performance.

On Saturday night, Sachin Tendulkar with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar attended the special screening of 'Sam Bahadur.

After meeting Sachin at the screening, Vicky shared his excitement and penned a note on his Instagram handle.

The note read, "My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! [?]Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... I'll cherish them for a lifetime." 'Sam Bahadur' got a decent start at the box office on Day 1.

Apart from Tendulkar, cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar also attended the screening.

The film minted Rs 6.25 crores on its opening day in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.25 cr. #India biz." Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring." 'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'.