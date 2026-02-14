Vicky Kaushal Bows His Head To 'Great Maratha Legacy' As Chhaava Turns 1, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Vicky Kaushal | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s hit film Chhaava, released in theaters on February 14, 2025, and based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, completed a year since its release, with audiences praising his fierce portrayal; marking the milestone, he shared BTS photos from Laxman Utekar's directorial on social media.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhava Turns 1

On Saturday, February 14, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and wrote, #1YearOfChhaava. I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special! जय भवानी । जय शिवराय"

The photos also featured Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Soyarabai, the second wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the drama further saw some noteworthy performances of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai (Sambhaji's wife), Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum (Aurangzeb's daughter).

The movie is based on the book Chhaava which chronicles the courageous tale of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Chhaava earned Rs 797.34 crore, ranking as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.Love & War.

Vicky Kaushal Work Front

On the work front, Kaushal is reuniting with his Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love & War.