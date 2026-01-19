Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its Release

Reports suggesting a delay in the release of Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, have now been addressed, with sources clarifying that the film has not been postponed to 2027.

Earlier, speculation surfaced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated directorial might be pushed to 2027. According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources close to the production claimed that a significant portion of the film’s shoot was still pending, prompting the makers to reassess the project’s timeline. The report added that the current plan was to wrap up principal photography by June 2026, followed by an extensive post-production process, leading to assumptions of a 2027 release.

However, these reports have now been firmly denied. A source close to the film has clarified that Love And War remains on track for a 2026 theatrical release. “The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song, and major sequences of the film have already been shot,” the source stated, putting to rest rumours of a delay.

While details about the film remain tightly under wraps, reports have suggested that Love And War is set in the 1980s and revolves around a love story unfolding against the backdrop of war. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied these plot details so far.

The film holds special significance for its cast as well. Love And War marks Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya, while Alia reunites with the filmmaker following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Vicky, the project marks his first collaboration with Bhansali.

The film also reunites Ranbir and Vicky after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Meanwhile, it will be Alia and Vicky's second project together after Raazi.

With the clarification now in place, Love And War continues to remain one of the most awaited films of 2026.