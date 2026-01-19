 Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its Release

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its Release

Earlier, speculation surfaced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated directorial might be pushed to 2027. A media report stated that the current plan was to wrap up principal photography by June 2026, followed by an extensive post-production process, leading to assumptions of a 2027 release

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Reports suggesting a delay in the release of Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, have now been addressed, with sources clarifying that the film has not been postponed to 2027.

Earlier, speculation surfaced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated directorial might be pushed to 2027. According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources close to the production claimed that a significant portion of the film’s shoot was still pending, prompting the makers to reassess the project’s timeline. The report added that the current plan was to wrap up principal photography by June 2026, followed by an extensive post-production process, leading to assumptions of a 2027 release.

Read Also
Love And War Release Update: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal's Film Pushed To 2027? Here's...
article-image

However, these reports have now been firmly denied. A source close to the film has clarified that Love And War remains on track for a 2026 theatrical release. “The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song, and major sequences of the film have already been shot,” the source stated, putting to rest rumours of a delay.

While details about the film remain tightly under wraps, reports have suggested that Love And War is set in the 1980s and revolves around a love story unfolding against the backdrop of war. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied these plot details so far.

FPJ Shorts
Passengers Litter Newly Launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hours After Its Inaugural Run; Netizens React, 'Wait For Gutkha Marks'
Passengers Litter Newly Launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hours After Its Inaugural Run; Netizens React, 'Wait For Gutkha Marks'
'It Is A Film That Will Age Well': Emraan Hashmi On Haq Getting Great Response On OTT | Exclusive
'It Is A Film That Will Age Well': Emraan Hashmi On Haq Getting Great Response On OTT | Exclusive
Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets
Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-Brother’s Wife Called ‘Family Destroyer’ By Husband On Instagram?
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-Brother’s Wife Called ‘Family Destroyer’ By Husband On Instagram?

The film holds special significance for its cast as well. Love And War marks Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya, while Alia reunites with the filmmaker following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Vicky, the project marks his first collaboration with Bhansali.

The film also reunites Ranbir and Vicky after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Meanwhile, it will be Alia and Vicky's second project together after Raazi.

With the clarification now in place, Love And War continues to remain one of the most awaited films of 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Is A Film That Will Age Well': Emraan Hashmi On Haq Getting Great Response On OTT | Exclusive
'It Is A Film That Will Age Well': Emraan Hashmi On Haq Getting Great Response On OTT | Exclusive
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major...
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major...
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its...
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Not Postponed; Check New Update On Its...
BTS Unveils ARIRANG's 1st Album Cover With Hidden Voice Messages: Jungkook Says, 'Excited About The...
BTS Unveils ARIRANG's 1st Album Cover With Hidden Voice Messages: Jungkook Says, 'Excited About The...
'Disagree, Don't Disgrace': AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Reacts To 'Communal Thing' Remark...
'Disagree, Don't Disgrace': AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Reacts To 'Communal Thing' Remark...