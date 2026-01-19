Love And War Release Update: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal's Film Pushed To 2027? Here's What We Know

The release of Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, has reportedly been pushed to 2027, with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial no longer expected to arrive in cinemas this year, as earlier anticipated. Earlier, several reports stated that the film will hit the big screens in March 2026.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the production revealed that a sizeable portion of the film’s shoot is still pending due to which the makers are reassessing and reworking the project’s schedule. The current plan is to complete principal photography by June 2026, following which the film will move into an extensive post-production phase.

The report further stated that one of the primary reasons behind the delay is the sheer scale of Love And War. The film reportedly features large-scale aerial action sequences that require substantial visual effects work. Given Bhansali’s reputation for cinematic grandeur, precision and visual detailing, the post-production process is expected to be time-intensive, leaving little scope for a rushed release. This, in effect, has ruled out a 2026 theatrical outing.

Film not postponed: Source

However, a source close to the film has denied reports of a 2027 release for Love & War, stating, "The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song and the major sequences for the film have already been shot."

As per the report, the makers are keen to maintain a comfortable gap between the two high-profile releases to allow focused promotions and ensure each film receives adequate attention.

With filming expected to wrap by mid-2026 and post-production extending well into the latter part of the year, Love And War is expected to eye an early 2027 release window. A January release around Republic Day or a February release coinciding with Valentine’s Day is reportedly said to be under consideration.

About Love And War

While not much has been revealed about Love And War yet, reports suggested that the film is set in the 1980s, and it will be a love story set against the backdrop of war. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

Love And War will mark Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively, while Vicky will be joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time.

Meanwhile, the film will reunite Vicky and Ranbir after Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. On the other hand, this marks Vicky and Alia's second project together after Raazi.