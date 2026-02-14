 Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Ending Explained: Which Couples Are Still Together After The Show?
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Ending Explained: Which Couples Are Still Together After The Show?

The six-episode reunion of Single's Inferno Season 5 reveals what really happened after the cameras stopped rolling. From confirmed breakups and lasting love to private relationships and dating rumors, here’s the real-life status of all five couples.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion | Netflix

The reunion for Single's Inferno Season 5 has officially aired, and it's much more than just a single episode. Instead, fans are treated to an entirely new six-episode season. The five couples who left Inferno together finally reveal whether their relationships survived in real life. What really happened after they left Inferno? Let's take a closer look at the current relationship status of each couple.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode

Are Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il Still Together?

In the Reunion episode, Kim Min-gee accepted that their relationship seemed one sided once they got out of the show. They are not dating and labeled their relationship to be "complicated." Min-gee said that her love was struck in inferno.

Are Choi Mina-sue & Lee Sing-hun Still Together?

Choi Mina-sue & Lee Sing-hun did not date each other after getting out of the inferno. Instead, they remained good friends. They did be in touch but because oof the busy life they couldn't meet each other.

Are Park Hee-sun & Lim Su-been Still Together?

Park Hee-sun & Lim Su-been walked out of the show as a couple. The duo confessed that they did go on dates after the show and it seems that they are still a couple.

article-image

Are Lee Joo-young & Kim Jae-jin Still Together?

Lee Joo-young & Kim Jae-jin did keep in touch after the show but they have not revealed whether they are still dating in real life or not. Instead, they are the ones who want to keep their relationship status private.

Are Kim Go-eun & Woo Sung-min Still Together?

Kim Go-eun & Woo Sung-min did not date each other after the show and rather remained friends. The rumours suggest that Jo I-geon and Go-eun are dating each other.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion has a total of 6 episodes in it and all the episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix with a subscription plan.

