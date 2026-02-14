'One Of The Most Cherished Experiences Of My Life': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Meeting Rekha At Special Screening Of Rani Mukerji Starrer | FPJ Exclusive

Prajesh Kashyap On Meeting Rekha | Instagram

Actor Prajesh Kashyap has impressed one and all with his performance in Mardaani 3. A few days ago, a special screening of the Rani Mukerji starrer was organised, which was attended by many celebrities, including Rekha. During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Prajesh opened up about his experience of meeting the veteran actress at the screening.

When asked how it was to meet Rekha and what she said about his performance, Prajesh told us, "It will be one of the most cherished experiences of my life. Rekha ji is a god. She's an icon. She's an actor, a performer and a star par excellence. She did not recognise me after the screening because my look had changed a lot. I had shaved. I was in a very different look, and I was standing very quietly in a corner."

He further said, "She was about to go, and she was meeting everyone very kindly and very graciously. And then she came to me, and she said, 'Rekha', and I said, 'Ma'am, I am Prajesh'. She was very surprised. She said, 'Oh my God'. She recognised me, and then she just said some beautiful words about my performance, which I will always keep close to my heart. She was very happy and extremely generous in her feedback. She very graciously said, let's take a picture. It's also something that I don't want to talk a lot about because I feel like it is a very personal moment. Even when I'm talking to you right now, my heart is pumping so fast."

Prajesh plays a negative role in Mardaani 3, and his performance in the film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Mardaani 3, in 15 days, has collected Rs. 41.50 crore. While it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mardaani, it is yet to beat Mardaani 2 at the box office.