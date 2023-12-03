Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns ₹15.5 Crore Amid Competition With Animal

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has garnered positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience. The biopic drama hit the big screens on December 1 and is facing a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days of its release, Sam Bahadur is slowly picking up pace.

According to media reports, Sam Bahadur collected Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday (December 2), the second day of its release. The film has witnessed almost 50 per cent jump in its collection as on the first day, Sam Bahadur minted Rs 6.5 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 15.5 crore.

Reportedly, the Hindi occupancy of the film was recorded at 46 per cent on Saturday. While Pune recorded the highest occupancy, which was 75 per cent, Chennai followed with 54 per cent.

Sam Bahadur traces the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, whose career in the Indian Army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He played a crucial role in five wars, the first one being the World War II and until he led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife, Fatima Sana Shaikh as formerf Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan, Govind Namdev as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten, among others.