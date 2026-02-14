'I Long To Hold You Close...': Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts 'Baby Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez Helicopter On Valentine's Day

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez Helicopter On Valentine's Day |

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Delhi prison in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has penned yet another love letter to his 'Baby Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day 2026, writing about being 'separated from you by these cold walls and iron bars' and saying he misses the actor 'like a man lost in the desert.'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez Helicopter

Sukesh, known for going all out with extravagant gifts for Jacqueline, has once again reportedly gifted the actress a luxury black helicopter bearing the ‘JF’ initials. He claimed that both the interior and exterior were designed to match their 'jet and yacht,' adding that it would allow Jacqueline to travel to film shoots in remote locations or 'soar above Mumbai’s chaotic traffic,' as quoted by India Today.

Chandrasekhar further mentioned that the helicopter was "purchased from my hard earnings, not some alleged so-called crime."

'I Long To Hold You Close To Whisper Sweet Nothings...'

Further, in his letter, he wrote, "Baby, my Bomma, I long to hold you close to whisper sweet nothings into your ear under a canopy of stars, but even in this distance currently between us, my love bridges every gap, pulling us together..."

Sukesh also apologised for the 'legal troubles, embarrassment, stress' that Jacqueline faced because of him, saying, "I am deeply, endlessly sorry for the legal troubles you never deserved that weight just for the only reason you truly love me."

'No Man Could Claim Even Fraction Of Your Heart'

The letter stated that Jacqueline 'belongs to him and him alone,' adding that she is 'forever etched into his soul.'

"No other Man ever could claim even a fraction of your heart," wrote Sukesh.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015.