Video: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Arm Injury; Fans Laud His Dedication To Fitness

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who reportedly suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava, has shared a video of himself in which he is seen working out in the gym. Despite suffering an injury, Vicky did not miss his work out session and gave a glimpse of his unwavering dedication to fitness.

On Friday, Vicky took to his Instagram story to share a video in which he is seen in his gym attire, with a an arm sling. Despite obvious discomfort, he persevered through his workout routine, demonstrating determination and resilience.

He captioned the video, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." The actor added Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia in the background. Check out his video here:

Soon after he shared the photo, fans lauded his dedication to fitness.

On February 7, Vicky was spotted with a plastered left arm while he was getting out of his car and heading to his house. The video has gone viral on social media.

Several media reports state that the actor got injured on the sets of Chhava while he was shooting an intense action sequence. However, nothing has been conformed officially yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently garnering praises for his roles in Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

He is currently busy with the shoot of Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhava. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana. Rashmika has wrapped up the shoot of her portions already.

Besides Chhava, Vicky has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Animal actress Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which is expected to release in December 2025.