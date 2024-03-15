 PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor Sets 'Daddy' Goals By Wearing Customised T-shirt With Raha's Name On Alia Bhatt's 31st Birthday
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday on March 15, 2024. She hosted a bash last night in Mumbai's luxurious Taj Mahal Palace, which was surrounded by her family, including her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and her closest friends.

For the night, Ranbir yet again proved that he is daddy goals as he wore a black round-neck t-shirt with his baby daughter Raha's name on it.

Check out the photos:

article-image

Meanwhile, the birthday girl Alia looked stunning in Cult Gaia's Jace top in golden colour which is priced at Rs. 37, 954. She paired it with Zara's high-waist straight-legged blue jeans.

Alia's birthday dinner was graced by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anand Piramal, Rohit Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan, Abhishek Varman, Shloka Mehta, and others were seen.

article-image

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. The duo tied the knot in April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimrii and Bobby Deol among others.

Next, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor has Love And War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to release in 2025.

article-image

