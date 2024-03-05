 Ranbir Kapoor Holds Raha In Arms As Abhishek Bachchan Plays With Her At Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s three-day-long pre-wedding bash.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Jamnagar in Gujarat with their daughter Raha to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s three-day-long pre-wedding bash.

In one of the video, Ranbir is seen holding his daugther in his arms and making her meet Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived today in Jamnagar for the festivities. Bachchan was also seen playing with Raha, later, he hugged Alia Bhatt, who was standing next to Ranbir.

Check out the video:

article-image
article-image

On day 2 of Anant and Radhika's festivities, Ranbir and Alia performed to Kesariya to their hit track, Kesariya, from their 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. They were joined by Aakash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

article-image

Several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others are attending the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika was kicked off with Rihanna's performance. On day 2, Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his music. Reportedly, Akon will be performing on day 3 at the venue.

