 Netizens Find Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Instagram, X Account; Actor's Fun Banter With Mahira Khan Goes Viral
Netizens Find Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Instagram, X Account; Actor's Fun Banter With Mahira Khan Goes Viral

Several users of Reddit have claimed to have found out about Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor has avoided social media throughout the years, however, he does maintain a secret Instagram account. Looks like now several users of Reddit have claimed to have found out about Kapoor's secret Instagram account as well as his X (Twitter) account.

It is stated that Ranbir's Instagram account handle goes by 'Reymar_1528.' The account is also followed by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Check it out:

Talking about Ranbir's X account, his funny banter with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also shared by the Reddit users.

The user also shared screenshots of banters between Ranbir and Mahira. In one of the AskMahira sessions on X, he commented with 'My My My', while the actress replied, 'Haha yours yours yours'. Yet, in another photo, '@myreymar_1528' commented Mahira with 'My (ring emoji)'.

Ranbir and Mahira were rumoured to be dating once upon a time. Back nin 2017, the duo were also snapped smoking on the streets of New York.

Reportedly, 'Reymar_1528' follows Randhir Kapoor, Barfi director Anurag Basu, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ramayan. He will be next seen in Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

