 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance To Kesariya With Aakash Ambani-Shloka Mehta At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala, VIDEO
'Mela Rouge' was the theme of Day 2 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, among others are currently present in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the event.

'Mela Rouge' was the theme of Day 2 at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Now, an inside video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt danced to their hit track, Kesariya, from their 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, along with Aakash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Check out the video:

A few hours ago, on Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her outfit. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned a shimmery golden lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and matched it with an embroidered net dupatta.

Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a midnight blue jacket and bib kurta set from Kunal Rawal.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for for five years. The wedding took place at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. They welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be reuniting again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

