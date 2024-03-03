WATCH: Anant Ambani Plays With Raha Kapoor As She Twins With Mommy Alia Bhatt For Jungle-Themed Party In Jamnagar

As the who's who of Bollywood have been enjoying the time of their lives in Jamnagar at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a heartwarming video of the groom-to-be has surfaced online in which he can be seen playing with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's toddler, Raha Kapoor.

On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambanis had organised a jungle-themed party and the celebs were seen showing their love for the nature through their outfits, and enjoying their time amidst the wilderness.

Several photos and videos from the party have now surfaced on the internet, and in of them, Anant can be seen trying to entertain Raha, who looked like the cutest button, nestled in her mommy Alia Bhatt's arms.

Raha twinned with her mother in an abstract jungle-print frock and she was seen cutely waving at everyone, fascinated by all the hustle and bustle around her.

In the videos, Anant can be seen playing with Raha and shaking her hand, while the little one was clearly distracted with so many people around her.

In a one of a kind pre-wedding bash, the Ambanis have organised a three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar months before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tie the knot, and it has been graced by the biggest names of not just Bollywood, but also from the fields of sports, politics and business.

The guests have been allotted lavish tents with all the amenities inside and earlier, an adorable picture of Alia and Ranbir playing with Raha outside their tent had gone viral on social media. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who happens to be a close friend of the parents, was also seen cheering for the little one.

Raha explaining that she is cuteastra !! pic.twitter.com/Kdb50qM9cL — Newton (@invincible_Alia) March 2, 2024

Raha was born on November 6, 2022, but it was only during Christmas 2023 that the family finally revealed the face of their daughter, and within no time, she became the apple of everyone's eyes on social media.