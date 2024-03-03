'Hogi Rihanna, Hogi Beyonce...': Diljit Dosanjh Makes Kareena Kapoor Khan Blush, Shake A Leg At Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was seen making the crowd go wild at the Day 2 of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. He introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan on stage and made her groove to his songs, while also comparing her with popstars Rihanna and Beyonce.

Several videos of Diljit's performance have surfaced on social media, and the singer himself took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his special moment with Bebo.

In the video, Diljit can be seen introducing Kareena on the stage with, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena," which left the actress blushing on stage as the crowd cheered for her.

He then went on to sing the chartbuster, Proper Patola, and while Bebo sent the crowd into a tizzy as she showed off her moves on the grand stage.

Saif Ali Khan too was seen cheering for his wife as the crowd hooted and roared for Bebo and Diljit.

Notably, Rihanna marked her performance debut in India as she belted out an electrifying at the first day of the pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant and Radhika. The pop sensation made the guests at the party go wild as she performed her superhit numbers on stage. Rihanna reportedly charged a whopping Rs 75 crore for her performance.

Meanwhile, not just Kareena and Saif, but Diljit also made the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, dance to his tunes, along with the starkids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in July 2024, and ahead of their wedding, the couple organised the three-day extravaganza to celebrate and seek the blessings of the biggest names of the world from all walks of life.