'Bahut Jaldi Aa Gaye Kya?': Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra's Conversation At Anant Ambani's Bash Leaves Netizens In Splits (Video)

The biggest names of Bollywood all gathered under one roof on Saturday night for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And as the celebs met and greeted each other, a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra caught the eye of the netizens, and it has now gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

A video of the two stars has surfaced on social media in which they can be seen greeting each other. And as they hugged, Ranbir can be heard asking Sidharth, "Bahut jaldi aa gaye kya?" (Have we come too early?).

To that, Sidharth mumbled, "Start nahi hua hai". This exchange between the two is now splashed all over social media with netizens having a ball time relating to them.

"So basically they are just us. Awkward silences, stupid smiles and filler small talks," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is so relatable! It's when you are getting bored in an event and the wait for it to begin is making you antsy and awkward."

"Ranbir is unintentionally so funny.. so relatable, arriving way too early at an event is my nightmare," another fan wrote.

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3, and the biggest names from all the fields and from across the world have come together at one place to bless the young couple.

On Saturday, the second day of the bash, B-Town celebs were seen setting the stage on fire with their scintillating performances. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others danced their hearts out at the event.

The party reportedly went on till the wee hours of Sunday morning, with Diljit Dosanjh delivering a blockbuster concert at 4 am..