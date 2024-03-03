Inside Photos From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Mela Rouge' Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | March 03, 2024
The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was even bigger as the whole of Bollywood was seen setting the stage on fire. In a historic moment, the three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan -- were seen dancing together to Naatu Naatu
SRK sent the crowd into a tizzy as he performed on his hit numbers and struck his signature pose
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glowed as she enjoyed the performances on the gala night
She was also seen dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan with husband Ranveer Singh as the guests cheered for them
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were caught in a candid moment as they dazzled at the pre-wedding bash
Ranbir also hosted a segment of the gala and he looked handsome in a sequined blue sherwani
Manish Malhotra delivered an energetic performance with the GenZ stars Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan
