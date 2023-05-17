K-pop X Bollywood: Blackpink's Lisa, Priyanka Chopra flaunt classy jewels at BVLGARI event in Italy

In a stunning display of glitz and glamour, Lisa, the multi-talented artist and member of K-pop sensation Blackpink, joined forces with Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra at the highly anticipated BVLGARI jewellery event in Italy.

This extraordinary crossover between the worlds of K-pop & Bollywood has left fans ecstatic, as the two charismatic stars added an extra dose of allure to the already dazzling affair.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, BLACPINK's Lisa and other celebs at the event

Lisa and Priyanka, along with renowned celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, have long been associated with the prestigious BVLGARI brand, elevating its status with their impeccable style and charisma.

As the red carpet unfurled for the grand unveiling of the brand's exquisite 'Mediterranean High Jewelry Collection,' these captivating ladies bedazzled onlookers, effortlessly exuding elegance and sophistication.

Pee Cee and Lisa pose together

Stepping onto the red carpet, Lisa radiated charm in an enchanting black gown, while Priyanka dazzled in a striking red ensemble.

Accompanying their ensembles was an array of resplendent jewels, each piece reflecting the exceptional craftsmanship that BVLGARI is renowned for.

The fusion of Lisa's K-pop flair and Priyanka's Bollywood allure created an unforgettable sight, leaving spectators in awe of their remarkable chemistry.

For those who have closely followed the duo's journey, this enchanting collaboration is not an entirely new phenomenon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both the stars are making waves for their respective projects

The two divas had previously captivated the internet when they graced another BVLGARI event, igniting widespread adoration and admiration.

Beyond their red carpet appearances, Lisa and Priyanka have been fervently pursuing their respective careers. While Lisa continues to enthrall audiences with her performances as part of Blackpink's global tour,

Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her captivating roles in the Prime series Citadel and the romantic comedy Love Again. Their presence at the BVLGARI event exuded success and sophistication, symbolizing the heights they have reached in their careers.