BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa: Most-followed members of 10 popular K-pop groups on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Every well-known K-pop group has that one member who brings huge popularity to their group due to their cute looks, talents and amazing stage presence. Check out some K-pop idols of popular groups with most followers on social media Instagram
With her 93.2M followers on Instagram, Blackpink's Lisa has made her girl group highly popular worldwide
BTS is the leading K-pop band all thanks to V aka Kim Tarhyung whose stunning visuals have 58.5M followers on Instagram right now. Everybody knows he has skyrocketed the group's popularity
Astro's Eunwoo has a huge fanbase of 36.1M Instagram Followers, which makes his group known globally
Another popular group Got7 with its popular member Jackson Wang, who has 32M followers right now
Next is Exo's Chanyeol with 24M IG followers currently
BigBang's G-Dragon is the most followed member with 22.2 M fanbase
Girls Generation's Taeyeon has 18.8 M followers on Instagram right now
Red Velvet's Joy is the member bringing most popularity to the group with her 14.5M current fanbase
Here's the most followed member of NCT, Jaehyun with 14.5 M fanbase on Instagram
TWICE's Momo is last in the list. With her current 11.4 M followes on IG, she brings the most popularity to her girl group
