BTS’ Jimin’s new collab with Vin Diesel’s Fast X: full details inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Jimin of BTS strikes again - his latest collab with Vin Diesel's Fast X unveiled
From Vibe to Face: Jimin keeps the momentum going with latest collaboration. Check out its announcement & more details
Hold your breath, ARMY! Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 coming soon
Save the Date: May 18, 2023, Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 drops
Star-Studded Lineup: Jimin Joins Forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long
Fast X's Musical Surprise: Jimin's Song to Debut in Vin Diesel's Blockbuster
Jimin had a studio sessions in the US. From Marvel to Fast X: Jimin's music continues to dominate the big screen
Vin Diesel's Fast X is said to take the world by storm by its explosive plot. Let's wait and watch!
