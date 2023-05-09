BTS’ Jimin’s new collab with Vin Diesel’s Fast X: full details inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

Jimin of BTS strikes again - his latest collab with Vin Diesel's Fast X unveiled

From Vibe to Face: Jimin keeps the momentum going with latest collaboration. Check out its announcement & more details

Hold your breath, ARMY! Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 coming soon

Save the Date: May 18, 2023, Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 drops

Star-Studded Lineup: Jimin Joins Forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long

Fast X's Musical Surprise: Jimin's Song to Debut in Vin Diesel's Blockbuster

Jimin had a studio sessions in the US. From Marvel to Fast X: Jimin's music continues to dominate the big screen

Vin Diesel's Fast X is said to take the world by storm by its explosive plot. Let's wait and watch!

Thanks For Reading!

BTS' V to Blackpink's Jennie: K-pop idols who received hate for absurd reasons
Find out More