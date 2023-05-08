BTS' V to Blackpink's Jennie: K-pop idols who received hate for absurd reasons

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
K-pop idols might be popular, but they are always on the receiving end of hate, sometimes for no reason. Let's look at some of them:
Photos from Pinterest
Everybody is aware of the amount of popularity BTS has. While all the members of this boyband are often criticized, youngest members V, Jungkook and Jimin have often received hate for all the fame they have.
Popular girl group Blackpink's Jennie is also on the list. She received huge hate and called a 'lazy dancer', but she proved herself with her powerful performances
Tzuyu, a member of the multinational girl group TWICE, gained hate early in her career due to a political issue between Taiwan and China
Exo's Kai is known to be one of the best dancers in industry. However, many have trolled him, calling his dance moves 'rude' & 'cocky'. He was also targetted for his dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie & F(x)'s Krystal
Yeri, who was added to Red Velvet group later, received hate for crying at Jonghyun's funeral. Weird, right?
Taeyon, the leader of Girls Generation, was hated for almost everything from her appearance, relationship staus to even her personal struggles
ASTRO's Eunwoo is hated for his good looks. People even say that he is the most popular member of group only due to his 'pretty privilege'
