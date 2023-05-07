BTS' V solo fan meeting: Date, Venue & everything you must know

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023
BTS' V, ARMY’s Kim Taehyung, announces solo fan meeting in 2023
Photo from Pinterest
As the K-pop idoi becomes first member from the group to hold a solo fan meet, all his fans eagerly anticipate details of V's upcoming event
Preparations underway for the highly anticipated event, ARMY are you excited? Know the important details next
Fan meeting scheduled for June 11, 2023, with limited attendance
Only 80 lucky fans will have the chance to attend
Surprise stage performance by K-pop group Secret Number to be featured
Fans can sign up for the event until May 5 through the Simlnvest app and official website
We all know that V has been appointed as brand ambassador for SimInvest app, owned by Indonesian firm
V's solo debut album set to release in the third quarter of 2023
We know ARMY eagerly awaits the next chapter of V's career and anticipate a memorable fan meeting experience
Thanks For Reading!