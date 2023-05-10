BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN: 10 most unique K-pop groups ever

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
There are several K-pop groups in South Korea. But, here are some unique K-pop bands that you probably not know
Photos from Pinterest
SEVENTEEN - This group has not one, two, but three leaders
KARD - the mixed gender group where both boys and girls are teamed up together in one K-pop band
MMD Mamadol - Only group where all members are mothers
Blackswan: This is the only group which debuted African/ black member and a brazillian member
Eternity: Unreal! The only group where all members deeply fake and generated by AI
TWICE - The first group that brought Japanese members in the industry. Momo , Sana and Mina are not korean but Japanese instead
TXT - The group where each member has no position
Blackpink - Jennie, Lisa , Jisoo, Rose - Nobody is leading the group
NCT - This group surprisingly has 22 members
Lady: Every member in this K-pop group is transgender
